Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 01:45 PM IST

Watch video: Gym trainer shot dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior town

The gym trainer identified as Ramkumar Rai alias Pappu was walking in front of his house in Anand Nagar locality under Bahodpur police station area, when two assailants opened fire at him.
Yogendra Pratap Singh
Representational image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A gym trainer was shot dead by two unidentified masked assailants in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior town on Thursday morning.

The gym trainer identified as Ramkumar Rai alias Pappu was walking in front of his house in Anand Nagar locality under Bahodpur police station area, when two assailants opened fire at him. He sustained at least five bullets.

The family members, who came out of the house hearing gunshots, rushed Rai to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

CCTV footage that went viral on social media soon after the incident shows that one of the assailants came from behind, while another assailant came from the right side. Both of them were masked. They shot at Rai and escaped from there waving their pistols.

According to information, Rai who owned a Gym in Anand Nagar locality was also working as property broker and moneylender.

“As he was involved in real estate business and also in money lending, it may be one of the reason for his murder. We have started an investigation weighing all the possibilities,” a police officer said.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 01:45 PM IST
