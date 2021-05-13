Madhya Pradesh: Western Railway Majdoor Sangh demands ex-gratia to kin of covid-dead railway employees

Ratlam: Western Railway Majdoor Sangh (WRMS) has demanded ex-gratia (monetary compensation) to the families of railway employees who died due to Covid-19 in the course of performing duties.

In a statement issued here, WRMS president Sharif Khan Pathan said that hundreds of railway personnel have been infected during duty and many of them have lost lives due to pandemic.

He asserted that railway personnel were working hard for movement of essential goods like medicines, oxygen, grocery, vegetables during pandemic.

NFIR general secretary Dr Raghavaiah has also demanded from the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal that deceased railway personal ‘s family should be given Rs 25 lakh and compassionate appointment should also be provided to the family, he added.

Pathan claimed that about two thousand railway employees have lost their lives serving the railway in the period of Covid-19 pandemic.