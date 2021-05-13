Madhya Pradesh: Struggling for credit card, support prices, farmers in Badnawar toss covid norms

Badnawar: Sub-divisional magistrate Virendra Katare along with a police team lashed out at farmers gathered outside of the cooperative bank here in Badnawar village of Dhar district.
More than 300 farmers from the adjoining villages were waiting for their turn outside the bank under the scorching sun without bothering about social distancing norms. Many among them were not wearing masks and social distancing was not maintained.
As a result, SDM Katare ordered the closure of the main gate and issued a show-cause notice to the bank manager under Disaster Management Act.
From the last few days, a number of farmers have been waiting outside of the bank from 6:00 am onwards in order to withdraw their credit card and support prices.
Bank manager informed that the amount provided is above Rs 1 lakh, but only Rs 50,000 can be debited at a time. This forces farmers to visit the bank several times. On the other hand, beneficiaries informed that the credit card amount is deposited in government committees. In case they can receive the amount from related committees, there will be no need to visit the bank in Badnawar.
Notably, the farmers related to eight co-operative committees in tehsil are withdrawing their amount from the cooperative bank only. Most of the farmers visiting the bank are above the age of 40 and are more prone to coronavirus infection.
In view of this, the bank manager informed that only five people are allowed to enter the bank at a time after sanitizing their hands and checking their temperature. The bank is not responsible for the gathered crowd and to force them to comply with corona norms, he added.