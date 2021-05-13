Madhya Pradesh: Struggling for credit card, support prices, farmers in Badnawar toss covid norms

Badnawar: Sub-divisional magistrate Virendra Katare along with a police team lashed out at farmers gathered outside of the cooperative bank here in Badnawar village of Dhar district.

More than 300 farmers from the adjoining villages were waiting for their turn outside the bank under the scorching sun without bothering about social distancing norms. Many among them were not wearing masks and social distancing was not maintained.

As a result, SDM Katare ordered the closure of the main gate and issued a show-cause notice to the bank manager under Disaster Management Act.

From the last few days, a number of farmers have been waiting outside of the bank from 6:00 am onwards in order to withdraw their credit card and support prices.