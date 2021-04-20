Madhya Pradesh: Western Railway announces special trains via Ratlam to clear rush of passengers

Ratlam: Western Railway has announced special trains between Bandra Terminus and Gorakhpur, Mumbai Central and Manduadih, Manduadih and Dadar and Ahmadabad and Danapur to clear extra rush. These trains will also halt at Ratlam railway station.
These trains will be fully reserved, and passengers will have to follow Covid-19 protocol and standard operating procedure (SOP).
Train No 09073 from Bandra terminus to Gorakhpur will run on April 21 (Wednesday) from Bandra terminus at 7:25 PM which will reach Ratlam at 5:25AM next day and Gorakhpur on Friday at 6:05AM.
Train No 09074, Gorakhpur to Bandra terminus will run on April 23 Friday from Gorakhpur at 4:10PM which will reach Ratlam at 4:50PM on Saturday and Bandra terminus on Sunday at 5:10AM.
It will halt at Borivali, Vapi,Surat,Varodara, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundala, Itawa ,Kanpur Central,Lucknow city,Barabanki and Basti railway stations. Composition of the train will be one second AC cum third AC coach, seventeen sleeper and four general coaches.
Train No 09089 from Mumbai Central to Manduadih will run on April 21 Wednesday from Mumbai central at 10:30PM which will reach Ratlam at 7:10 AM Thursday and Manduadih on Friday at 8AM.
Train No 09090 from Manduadih to Dadar will run on April 23 Friday at 5PM which will reach Ratlam at 5:55PM on Saturday and Dadar at 4:30AM on Sunday.
It will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Varodara, Ratlam,Kota, Sawaimadhopur, Bharatpur,Mathura, Kanpur,Lucknow, Rai Bareli, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Janghai, Bhadohi. Composition of the train will be two second AC, eight third AC and four sleeper coach.
Train No 09467 will run on April 25 Sunday from Ahmadabad to Danapur which will depart from Ahmadabad at 11:15 PM and will reach Ratlam at 6AM on Monday and Danaur on Tuesday at 10:50 AM. Train No 09468 will depart from Danapur on April 27 Tuesday at 1:50PM which will reach Ratlam at 7:50PM on Wednesday and Ahmadabad at 2:30AM on Thursday. Stoppage of the train will be at Nadiad, Chayapuri, Ratlam, Kota,Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur city, Hindon City, Bharatpur Junction, Achhnera, Mathura,Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanapur Central, Lucknow,Sultanpur,Jaunpur city, Varanasi, Pundit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Baksar,Ara . Composition of the train will be ten third AC and ten sleeper coaches.