Madhya Pradesh: Western Railway announces special trains via Ratlam to clear rush of passengers

Ratlam: Western Railway has announced special trains between Bandra Terminus and Gorakhpur, Mumbai Central and Manduadih, Manduadih and Dadar and Ahmadabad and Danapur to clear extra rush. These trains will also halt at Ratlam railway station.

These trains will be fully reserved, and passengers will have to follow Covid-19 protocol and standard operating procedure (SOP).

Train No 09073 from Bandra terminus to Gorakhpur will run on April 21 (Wednesday) from Bandra terminus at 7:25 PM which will reach Ratlam at 5:25AM next day and Gorakhpur on Friday at 6:05AM.

Train No 09074, Gorakhpur to Bandra terminus will run on April 23 Friday from Gorakhpur at 4:10PM which will reach Ratlam at 4:50PM on Saturday and Bandra terminus on Sunday at 5:10AM.

It will halt at Borivali, Vapi,Surat,Varodara, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundala, Itawa ,Kanpur Central,Lucknow city,Barabanki and Basti railway stations. Composition of the train will be one second AC cum third AC coach, seventeen sleeper and four general coaches.