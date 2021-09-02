Madhya Pradesh: West Discom to extend its rebate offer at Lok Adalat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Western Region Electricity Distribution Company is going to extend its offer of 20-30 per cent rebates on the amount of civil liability and 100 per cent on interest during a Lok Adalat scheduled at 44 places in the Malwa-Nimar region on September 11. West Discom is going to try to resolve as many cases as it can in the Lok Adalat. The power company has started departmental preparations with the goal of resolving more than 10,000 cases.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that chief general manager Santosh Tagore and chief vigilance officer Kailash Shiva have been entrusted with the preparations of the Lok Adalat which is going to be organised under Covid-19 protocols.

In this Lok Adalat, settlement will be done in cases of electricity theft and irregularities registered under sections 126 and 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

For redressal through pre-litigation, all domestic, agricultural, non-domestic up to five kilowatts and industrial consumers up to 10 horse power load will be given exemption in the low-pressure category. Tomar said that 30 per cent rebate would be given on the amount of pre-litigation level civil liability and 100 per cent on the amount of interest.

“In cases of litigation level, 20 per cent discount will be given on the amount of civil liability assessed and 100 per cent on the amount of interest,” he added.

The MD said that, after the prescribed exemption, the remaining bill would have to be paid in lump sum of the estimated civil liability. Exemption will be given only in the case of electricity theft/unauthorized use by the applicant for the first time. If the applicant has any other connection, the amount should be deposited in full.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 03:26 AM IST