Madhya Pradesh: Weekly Superfast Yuva Express train to have stoppage in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Running of the weekly Superfast Yuva Express train between Bandra terminus and Nizamuddin will be started on November 26 from Bandra terminus and from Nizamuddin on November 27 which will have stoppage at Ratlam railway station.

Railway information said that train No.12247/12248 Bandra Terminus –Nizamuddin superfast Yuva express will be run as fully reserved category train. Train No.12247 from Bandra terminus to Nizamuddin will commence journey on November 26 at 5.30 PM on every Friday which will reach Ratlam railway station at 1.50AM Saturday and Nizamuddin at 10.15 AM on Saturday.

Similarly train No.12248 from Nizamuddin to Bandra terminus will commence journey on November 27 on every Saturday at 4.30PM which will reach Ratlam at 12.15AM on Sunday and Bandra Terminus at 9.15AM on Sunday. Stoppage of the train will be from both sides at Surat,Varodara, Ratlam,Kota and Mathura railway stations. The composition of the train will be six second AC and ten AC chair car coaches.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 02:14 AM IST