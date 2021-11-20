e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 10:51 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Every day should be children’s day in state, says CM

Chouhan launches 2022 calendar of Child Rights Observatory
Staff Reporter
File Photo |

File Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said every day should be children’s day in Madhya Pradesh. He was speaking to children at his residence on World Children's Day. He also launched 2022 calendar of Child Rights Observatory (CRO). He said every possible effort is being made in the state to create child-friendly environment and work for their development.

Paintings made by children of different schools of the state have been published in the calendar. The child artists included Gauri Brijroniya from Bhopal, Tanmayi Mishra, Pankaj Yadav, Rimjhim Dutta, Aryan Diwakar and Rani Paraste, Navneet Singh from Bhind, Vaidehi Singh from Indore, Srishti Rajput from Gwalior, Vijay Kushwaha Bari from Raisen and Zafira Kabir Khan from Ujjain. Most of them painted circumstances, which occurred due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Chouhan talked to all the child painters and received information about their works. Artists Sushma Srivastava and Vinay Sapre trained school children in four online workshops.

CRO president Nirmala Buch and secretary Sheela Bhambal, UNICEF's Madhya Pradesh chief Margaret Guada, communication specialist Anil Gulati, CRO's joint secretary Rashmi Saraswat and other officers of CRO were present. Sunil Shukla moderated the event.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 10:51 PM IST
