Madhya Pradesh: Water woes hits fight against coronavirus

Indore: For the past five days, residents of colonies in Ward No 9 like Mahesh Guard line, Kamla Nehru Nagar, Hemu Colony and nearby areas are not getting water, and are being forced to wander around searching for water, throwing social distancing norms to the winds.
There are around 8 colonies with a population of more than 5000 people who have been hit by water scarcity. The IMC has so far failed to resolve their problem. Om Pathak, one of the residents of the area said, "There is no water for the last five days.
When we contacted the IMC, they told us that there was a problem with the valve, but no efforts have been made to repair it. We are searching for water here and there. Under these circumstances how can you expect us to follow social distancing protocol. But we are still doing our best."
A resident of Panjon Colony, Kumar Khedi, Rajesh Shukla, said, "IMC supplied some water through tankers two days ago, but that was not sufficient and it has exhausted," he said. IMC official, Avinash Vyas said that water valve has been repaired and water will be supplied soon.
