Madhya Pradesh: Water woes hits fight against coronavirus

Indore: For the past five days, residents of colonies in Ward No 9 like Mahesh Guard line, Kamla Nehru Nagar, Hemu Colony and nearby areas are not getting water, and are being forced to wander around searching for water, throwing social distancing norms to the winds.

There are around 8 colonies with a population of more than 5000 people who have been hit by water scarcity. The IMC has so far failed to resolve their problem. Om Pathak, one of the residents of the area said, "There is no water for the last five days.