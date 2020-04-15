Indore: Administration works overtime to find ways to keep people at home, plans to begin veggies supply soon

Indore: In a bid to ensure that people stay at home and ensure that the corona spread graph is flattened, the administration is working overnight to device ways. In this endeavour, the authorities are now planning to supply green vegetables at doorstep. Before delivery, the green produce will be packed outside the city.

The plan was discussed in a meeting held at Commissioner's Office on Wednesday. Presiding over the meeting, AKash Tripathi reviewed the distribution of groceries, medicines and vegetables. Joint Commissioner (Revenue) Sapna Solanki, Food Officer L. Mujalda, Mandi Committee officials and representatives of transport, vegetable and grocery associations were present.

Tripathi instructed the representatives of the Vegetable Vendors' Association to prepare a list of whole sellers. For packaging, a location would be marked about 20 km away from the city such as Mhow, Depalpur, Khandwa Road, etc.

Along with this, mapping and planning should be done with the IMC’s grid and ward level. The administration wants to ensure that no authorised person sells vegetables on carts.

The representatives of Grocery Dealers' Association said small orders were being placed at the regional whole sellers. This is not feasible. The representative suggested that on the contrary, whole sellers should be allowed to supply the goods directly.

On the suggestion, Tripathi directed the wholesaler merchants of different areas of the city to supply the groceries from their godowns and they should also be provided passes for the same. Instructions were given to the Food Officer to make a list of wholesaler traders of flour, lentils, salt, oil, chillies, spices and other ingredients.

Police force deployed at Dawa Bazar

In light of the discussion with the representatives of the drug market association, Divisional Commissioner Tripathi directed that a team of police personnel of 1 + 4 should be deployed at the entry points of the Dawa Bazar.

They will allow only the retailer of the drugstore to go inside the Bazar. It was also asked to issue passes to the employees working there. On the demand of the traders, Tripathi instructed IMC officials to sanitize the bazaar.