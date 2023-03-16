Madhya Pradesh: Water-level in Narmada falls to alarming low, irks locals in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): An acute shortage of water has been reported in Narmada River in Sanawad which is bound to cause water scarcity in nearby water-dependent cities and low-lying areas of the district.

Locals in Sanawad town under Khargone district have expressed concern, especially as there has been no inflow from Omkareshwar dam for the past three days.

They claimed that the drop in the water level is alarming and must be looked at by local administration and Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation (NHDC) quickly. The foothills and rocks beneath the river are now very much visible.

Similarly, MLA Sachin Birla has written a letter to general manager (NHDC) and district magistrates of Khandwa and Khargone district demanding immediate release of water into the river to tackle the issue.

In the letter, it was mentioned that water level in the river has dropped to an alarming low, threatening the lives of aquatic animals as well as impacting water distribution in villages/towns located along the banks of the river.

There is a dire need of releasing water into the river since Sanawad and Barwaha towns are dependent on the river for drinking water supply.