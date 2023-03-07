Madhya Pradesh: MLA writes letters to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and agricultural minister in farmers’ interest in Sanawad

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Regional MLA Sachin Birla wrote two separate letters to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state agricultural minister Kamal Patel in favour of farmers on Sunday. In a letter to CM Chouhan, Birla explained the damage caused to crops like wheat, gram and others by unseasonal rainfall and hailstorm in the area on March 4 and 5.

He added, the economic condition of farmers suffering from hailstorm has become extremely pathetic. Hence, MLA Birla demanded CM Chouhan to send a survey team to take stock of the damage. This will help in compensating the farmers.

In a letter to state agricultural minister Kamal Patel, MLA asked the minister to release the amount of support prices of wheat and gram as soon as possible. The crops are ready to be harvested. The MLA said that farmers usually fail to get the desired amount without support prices.

On the other hand, the farmers have to pay instalment and interest of the agriculture loan for the current financial year. Therefore, support prices should be announced at the earliest in the interest of farmers of the entire state.