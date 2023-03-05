Madhya Pradesh: Sanawad Vikas Sangharsh Samiti seeks rail connectivity to Omkarehswar Jyotirling

Representative Photo |

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Sanawad Vikas Sangharsh Samiti (SVSS) members demanded a train to Omkarehswar Jyotirling in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The members informed that it has been two years (March 31, 2021) since the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) conducted trials from Sanawad to Nimarkhedi, but no train from Bhopal (via Mathela) to Sanawad has started.

Similarly, it's been two months (January 9, 2023) since the Khandwa-Ahmedpur Khaigaon CRS trials were conducted, but there's still no word on the MEMU train from Khandwa to Sanawad. Railway officials stated that trains will soon run on both tracks. However, the truth is right in front of us, according to Samiti members.

In addition, despite a long-ago survey, the railway department has yet to process the tender for the Mhow-Choral line. The Central Government's budget for gauge conversion from Sanawad to Mhow will lapse as a result of this unnecessary delay. As a result, they requested that the Prime Minister, take note of the railway department's failure in a letter.