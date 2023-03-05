e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Sanawad Vikas Sangharsh Samiti seeks rail connectivity to Omkarehswar Jyotirling

Madhya Pradesh: Sanawad Vikas Sangharsh Samiti seeks rail connectivity to Omkarehswar Jyotirling

Railway officials stated that trains will soon run on both tracks.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Sanawad Vikas Sangharsh Samiti (SVSS) members demanded a train to Omkarehswar Jyotirling in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The members informed that it has been two years (March 31, 2021) since the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) conducted trials from Sanawad to Nimarkhedi, but no train from Bhopal (via Mathela) to Sanawad has started.

Similarly, it's been two months (January 9, 2023) since the Khandwa-Ahmedpur Khaigaon CRS trials were conducted, but there's still no word on the MEMU train from Khandwa to Sanawad. Railway officials stated that trains will soon run on both tracks. However, the truth is right in front of us, according to Samiti members.

In addition, despite a long-ago survey, the railway department has yet to process the tender for the Mhow-Choral line. The Central Government's budget for gauge conversion from Sanawad to Mhow will lapse as a result of this unnecessary delay. As a result, they requested that the Prime Minister, take note of the railway department's failure in a letter.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Sanawad municipality ex-president gets jail in bribery case
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Sanawad Vikas Sangharsh Samiti seeks rail connectivity to Omkarehswar Jyotirling

Madhya Pradesh: Sanawad Vikas Sangharsh Samiti seeks rail connectivity to Omkarehswar Jyotirling

Madhya Pradesh: Troubled by influential people, farmer attempted suicide in Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh: Troubled by influential people, farmer attempted suicide in Burhanpur

MP: IIM Indore receives re-accreditation from EQUIS, maintains its ‘Triple Crown’

MP: IIM Indore receives re-accreditation from EQUIS, maintains its ‘Triple Crown’

Indore: Three cafe employees robbed of Rs 5K by three bikers

Indore: Three cafe employees robbed of Rs 5K by three bikers

NOT WORTHY: 4 held near liquor den; they were in city to circulate Rs 28K counterfeit notes

NOT WORTHY: 4 held near liquor den; they were in city to circulate Rs 28K counterfeit notes