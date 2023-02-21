Madhya Pradesh: Sanawad municipality ex-president gets jail in bribery case

Representative Image

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Sanawad municipality ex-president Narendra Sharma alias Lali was sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case by the court of special judge for Prevention of Corruption Act, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta in Mandaleshwar. The court sentenced him to prison under Sections 7, 13(1) D, and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Special public prosecutor Prakash Solanki informed that the accused Narendra Sharma demanded Rs 25 lakh from the complainant Praveen Solanki, a resident of Narmada Vihar Colony, Sanawad in lieu of the revocation of ban on the construction of under construction commercial building in Narmada Vihar Colony, Sanawad. Narendra Sharma was later caught accepting Rs 10 lakh as bribe.

In Section 7, the court sentenced the accused Narendra Sharma to three years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50k with an additional six months rigorous imprisonment if the fine was not paid, while in Section 13(1) D, 13(2), the court sentenced him to four years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh and 1k, with an additional one year rigorous imprisonment if the fine was not paid.

