Madhya Pradesh: District Hospital team conducts surprise inspection of Mandleshwar CHC | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): On Tuesday, a team of two doctors from Khandwa District Hospital assessed the revitalization of the Mandleshwar Community Health Centre and the health care services provided to patients.

During the inspection, Madhu Tantwar and Rachana Odh, a nursing officer, went through each department of the hospital. The team interacted with Dr Swapnil Srivastava, the block medical officer, as well as other doctors and medical personnel on duty.

The inspection team also interacted with the ward's newly appointed nurse, who provided satisfactory answers. Team members also emphasised the availability of doctors around the clock and the importance of cleanliness in and around the hospital grounds, as well as disaster management tips such as fire prevention and preparedness methods.

Mandleshwar CHC being expanded into 20 bed civil hospital

The inspection of the team was merely an official visit during which inspecting officials were seen defending themselves when asked about the hospital's rejuvenation and major flaws.

It should be noted that CHC Mandleshwar is being expanded into a 20-bed civil hospital. Work on an additional 20-bed hospital is underway, and tenders for building construction have been issued.

Dr Rakesh Patidar, a paediatrician, and Dr Rakhi Patidar, a gynaecologist, have been appointed here. Furthermore, significant flaws in the upgrade work have emerged.

