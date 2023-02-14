e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: 'Cow Hug' Day takes over Valentine's in Jabalpur

MP Gopalan and Livestock Promotion Board VP Swami Akhileshwar Giri starts his day by hugging cows here, on Tuesday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 'Cow Hug Day' celebrated even as animal welfare body withdrew its appeal | FP Photo
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Animal Welfare Board of India may have withdrawn its appeal of celebrating February 14 or V-Day as ‘Cow Hug Day’ but, the organisation’s appeal seems to have left an effect on people. Madhya Pradesh Gopalan and Livestock Promotion Board vice president Swami Akhileshwar Giri started his day by hugging cows here, on Tuesday.

However, if you think that the celebrations of ‘Cow Hug Day’ were limited to political circles then, you might be mistaken. Many women in Jabalpur also celebrated ‘Cow Hug Day’ by feeding and worshiping street cows.

'Valentine's day not our culture'

Giri said, “The Animal Welfare Board may have taken its appeal back but we are supporting Cow Hug Day. Today, the young men and women of the country should go to Gaushalas and make efforts for the protection and safety of the cows.”

“Valentine's Day is a festival of western culture, don't let it dominate Indian culture. Cow is our mother and we need to make constant efforts to protect her”, he said. 

article-image

