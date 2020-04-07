Madhya Pradesh: Ward and village panels of Ratlam to act as eyes, ears of district administration amid lockdown

Ratlam: District administration from Tuesday has further tightened the entry of the persons in Ratlam district. According to decision, now entry for any person will be possible only after the approval of District collector or SP of any person intending to enter district.

Only ambulance and vehicles carrying essential items material will be permitted to enter the district, it is informed.

District administration also appealed people to inform to the nearby police station for screening of persons who have come from Covid-19 affected districts. The information and informant will be kept confidential.

District administration has also decided to constitute ward wise committees in the urban areas and village level committees. Official information said that the committee will visit door to door for collecting information about the persons who have returned from Corona virus affected places after March 10.

A press release stated that in ward wise committees will comprise of 10-15 educated persons and teachers, in the age group of 30 to 40 years, as member. Similar committees will be formed in the rural areas to keep a watch on the village border to prevent entry of outsiders and to provided information about the persons who have reached from affected places.

Committees will be constituted and members will be issued Identity cards by Tuesday evening.

Any person who is not complying with the home quarantine will be brought immediately at the government quarantine facilities.

SANITISATION OF CITY

Meanwhile, Ratlam Municipal corporation (RMC) claimed that every day RMC fire brigade is spraying Sodium Hydrochloride and insecticides to sanitize the city. In the press release it is claimed that every vehicle has sprayed 50 litre sodium Hydrochloride mixed in 5,000 liter water. On April 6, 1,300 lt. sodium hydrochloride was sprayed in the city. RMC team also sprayed insecticides in the drains and other places, it is further claimed.