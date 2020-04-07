Madhya Pradesh: Dalit youth lodges compaint against Prashant Kanojia for posting vulgar tweets on PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath

Neemuch: A Dalit leader named Prashant Kanojia posted two vulgar tweets from his Twitter account (@PJkanojia) against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which led to several people including a young man named Vikram Kumar Bagade from Rampura village filing a complaint against him.

On April 5, at 9 pm PM Narendra Modi asked the people of the country to turn of lights and light up diyas, torches or even mobile flashes. And almost the people of entire India also showed solidarity by doing so, on the call of Honorable Prime Minister.

However, Kanojia commented indecently on it, said Bagade.

He lodged an Fir at Rampura Police Station in Neemuch district against Prashant Kanojia on April 6.

Police have received several more complaints across the country. Vikram said that the Prime Minister represents 130 crore people, and it is wrong to make vulgar comments against him. Rampura police station in charge PS Damore said that they have alerted the cyber cell to take further action.