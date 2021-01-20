Madhya Pradesh: Wanted criminal Anurag Tiwari nabbed, one 315 bore country-made revolver and 30 live cartridges recovered

Dhar: In a major breakthrough, Dhar Cyber Crime Wing and Kotwali police on Wednesday arrested wanted criminal Anurag Tiwari from Dilavara road situated filter plant.

There are total 14 police case registered against Tiwari including seven in Dhar, three in Kukshi and four in Indore district’s different police station. Police recovered one 315 bore country-made revolver and 30 live cartridges from his possession.

Cybercrime branch incharge Santosh Kumar Pandey informed that the department announced the reward on him following more than a dozen case registered against him at different police stations in Dhar and Indore district.

Pandey said that on Wednesday they got a tip-off about Tiwari’s whereabout in the district. Kotwali police team led by inspector Kamal Singh Panwar swung into the action, rushed to the Dilavara road situated filter plant and detained a person who has proximity to Tiwari.

In the search, police recovered country-made revolver and cartridges from his possession. When asked to furnish papers of the fire-arms, Tiwari revealed his identity. After his arrest, Dhar police informed Indore police about Tiwari’s arrest. A case has been registered against Tiwari at Kotwali police station under the Arms Act.