Madhya Pradesh: Urbanites root for tribal music at weddings, tribal dance is fashionable now

Dahi (Dhar district): A change can be observed in the educated tribal youths as they have become professional singers and dancers. They are performing professionally, creating a source of income for themselves through music and dance.

The tribal dance and music troupes from the state are not only performing at wedding receptions and on other occasions of their own tribal community but also in big cities like Indore, Bhopal and also in other parts of the country.

And people seem to have fallen tribal music, tapping their feet along with tribal troupes on stage. A recent wedding reception of Abhishek Patidar, the son of block education officer of Dahi, Satishchandra Patidar, was a proof.

Residents of Indore danced to the music of tribal troupe that performed at the reception. Most people present there were singing, dancing, humming, swaying or tapping their feet.

“This wedding reception will be remembered for long due to hues of tribal culture, specially their music,” said an Indore resident who attended the wedding reception.