Dancing Didi: Watch Mamata Banerjee shake a leg at mass tribal wedding in West Bengal's Malda

The Chief Minister, while attending the event said that her government had made sure that nobody would be able to take land away from tribals, "by any means, even money power".

Congratulating the 300 newly married couples she reassured that tribals would be the sole custodian of their land in West Bengal.

The Chief Minister also announced the state government's intent to hold similar mass weddings in tribal areas every year. She added that a similar mass wedding programme will be held in the tea gardens of north Bengal in the second or third week of April.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the newly initiated 'Jai Johar' pension scheme for elderly tribals who are not covered by any other pension scheme. Under this, eligible people will get a monthly grant of Rs 1,000 from April 1.