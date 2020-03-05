Dancing Didi: Watch Mamata Banerjee shake a leg at mass tribal wedding in West Bengal's Malda

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday danced a jig with tribal women who were performing a traditional dance at a mass wedding in the Gajole area of West Bengal's Malda district.
In videos Mamata can be seen holding hands with two other women as the group stands in a semicircle and dances to the drum beat.
The brides in the Gajole event were covered under the state government's Rupashree scheme, under which financially weaker families are given Rs 25,000 grant for the marriage of their adult daughter, officials said.
The Chief Minister, while attending the event said that her government had made sure that nobody would be able to take land away from tribals, "by any means, even money power".
Congratulating the 300 newly married couples she reassured that tribals would be the sole custodian of their land in West Bengal.
The Chief Minister also announced the state government's intent to hold similar mass weddings in tribal areas every year. She added that a similar mass wedding programme will be held in the tea gardens of north Bengal in the second or third week of April.
The Chief Minister also spoke about the newly initiated 'Jai Johar' pension scheme for elderly tribals who are not covered by any other pension scheme. Under this, eligible people will get a monthly grant of Rs 1,000 from April 1.
The Chief Minister is no stranger to artistic pursuits. She paints, she writes poetry, and she occasionally composes songs as well.
She recently gave tune to her oft repeated criticism of the CAA and the NRC (chi chi chi). Her protest song was posted on Facebook and has been viewed and shared by many.
To quote the Trinamool Congress' own website: "She has reached out to the people in her unique way – clanking cymbals (‘kansor’), clapping hands in rhythm, chanting catchy slogans coined by her. She also made a painting during a protest meeting at Park Circus". It seemed but a natural progression to write a song on the topic.
Alongside being a published poet, Mamata is also a painter. She even has her artwork displayed in the Rashtrapati Bhawan!
However, she does not pursue her creative aspirations for money. Defending herself against criticism from the BJP she had said last year that she painted "because I am passionate about it, not because I want to make a living out of it.".
“My only source of income comes from the royalty I get from my published books,” she had stated.
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)