Bob Dylan move aside: Mamata Banerjee pens epic protest song 'CAA-CAA chi chi'

West Bengal Chief Minister is well known for her artistic inclinations.
Add to that, the fact that she has been a vocal critic of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, and one can begin to understand her new song.
The Chief Minister has penned a song called 'Adikar', for which she had composed the tune. She had earlier written a poem of the same name.
'Adhikar', which is the Bengali word for 'right', is a song denouncing the NRC and the CAA. It has been sung by Indranil Sen.
It also adapts Mamata's now well known phrase, which is belted out in a staccato rhythm: 'NRC. Chi chi chi. CAA. Chi chi chi'.
As the Trinamool Congress' website says, "Over the last few weeks, Mamata Banerjee has been leading protests (marches, public meetings) against CAA and NRC across the State. She has reached out to the people in her unique way – clanking cymbals (‘kansor’), clapping hands in rhythm, chanting catchy slogans coined by her. She also made a painting during a protest meeting at Park Circus".
The lengthy song was posted on Facebook via Mamata's handle.
“This country stands for unity, harmony and togetherness. The Central Government’s NRC and CAA are against this country’s tradition of unity. Not through guns, bullets or fire, let the protests be through poetry and songs," she writes in Bengali.
"When darkness covers a nation, it is the artistic mind that brings out the language of protest,” she added.
Listen to Didi's new protest anthem below:
The song comes just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kolkata for a two-day official visit on January 11 and 12.
According to party sources, a delegation of Bengal BJP leaders are likely to meet the Prime Minister to brief him about the steps taken to counter the TMC's "misinformation campaign" on the new citizenship law.
The saffron party members were also planning to apprise him of the "deteriorating law and order situation" in the state during the meeting, scheduled to be held at Raj Bhavan, they said.
"We would like to meet him separately, during his visit, to apprise him about the worsening law and order situation in the state. We will tell him that the state government had allowed infiltrators to have a free run during protests in December," a senior state BJP leader said.
The CAA, which seeks to grant citizenship to non- Muslim minorities who fled religious persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh and moved to India before December 31, 2014, has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with the TMC opposing the legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.
Protests over the new law and a proposed pan-India NRC had rocked West Bengal mid-December, with incidents of violence and arson reported from various parts of the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the saffron camp of dividing masses on religious lines.
(With inputs from agencies)
