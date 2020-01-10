Bob Dylan move aside: Mamata Banerjee pens epic protest song 'CAA-CAA chi chi'

West Bengal Chief Minister is well known for her artistic inclinations.

Add to that, the fact that she has been a vocal critic of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, and one can begin to understand her new song.

The Chief Minister has penned a song called 'Adikar', for which she had composed the tune. She had earlier written a poem of the same name.

'Adhikar', which is the Bengali word for 'right', is a song denouncing the NRC and the CAA. It has been sung by Indranil Sen.

It also adapts Mamata's now well known phrase, which is belted out in a staccato rhythm: 'NRC. Chi chi chi. CAA. Chi chi chi'.

As the Trinamool Congress' website says, "Over the last few weeks, Mamata Banerjee has been leading protests (marches, public meetings) against CAA and NRC across the State. She has reached out to the people in her unique way – clanking cymbals (‘kansor’), clapping hands in rhythm, chanting catchy slogans coined by her. She also made a painting during a protest meeting at Park Circus".

The lengthy song was posted on Facebook via Mamata's handle.

“This country stands for unity, harmony and togetherness. The Central Government’s NRC and CAA are against this country’s tradition of unity. Not through guns, bullets or fire, let the protests be through poetry and songs," she writes in Bengali.

"When darkness covers a nation, it is the artistic mind that brings out the language of protest,” she added.

Listen to Didi's new protest anthem below: