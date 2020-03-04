Mamata accuses Modi govt of using coronavirus outbreak to 'cover up' Delhi violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continues to attack the BJP-led Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in North-East Delhi which has killed close to 50 people and injured around 200 others. In her recent attack at a public rally in Buniadpur in South Dinajpur district on Wednesday, Mamata said the BJP is using the coronavirus scare to cover up the violence.

“To divert the topic from the Delhi violence, some channels are talking about coronavirus. We definitely want a medicine for it. We don’t want anyone in Bengal to be infected by it. But those who were died did not have coronavirus, BJP dengue, encephalitis or swine flu. If they had died of coronavirus, the mind would have been at peace since there is no treatment to it,” said Mamata while talking about the apathy of the saffron party.

“A living person who used to cry in his mother’s arms, go to the market or go to work…You burnt alive living beings. Not once are they asking for forgiveness. See their arrogance. If they asked for forgiveness after killing, they would have been forgiven. Instead they are holding rallies saying, “goli maaro,” added the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo.

The Central Government is grappling under the coronavirus scare and has even issued a travel advisory to travellers from countries like Japan, South Korea, Iran, Italy on or after March 3rd. This comes after India has reported confirmed cases of coronavirus in Delhi and Telengana.