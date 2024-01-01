Madhya Pradesh: VU, TIC Sign MoU During ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Symposium  

MoU being displayed during the programme in Ujjain on Sunday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A live telecast of the 108th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was organised at Shalaka Dirgha Auditorium of Vikram University (VU), here on Sunday. In the symposium organised on this important occasion at VU, Task International Centre (TIC) founder and State BJP office secretary Raghavendra Sharma, Ujjain North MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda, vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey and BJP president Vivek Joshi expressed their views.

Former minister Paras Jain, Ujjain Municipal Corporation speaker Kalavati Yadav, chairman of Ujjain Development Authority Shyam Bansal, treasurer of Jammu and Kashmir Study Centre Rajendra Dikshit, social worker Suresh Modh, Mann Ki Baat programme in-charge and BJP general secretary Satyanarayan Khoiwal, Sanjay Agrawal, Vishal Rajoria and VU executive council member Sanjay Nahar were present.

The symposium was conducted by Dhananjay Sharma. During the programme, the guests honoured more than 25 Vedpathis and Batukas, carriers of the Vedic tradition of Ujjain, by offering them shawls and shreefal. VC Prof Pandey and Raghavendra Sharma signed a joint MoU based on an important topic between VU and Task International Centre (TIC) for public policy research.

Prof Umesh Kumar Singh of VU and Bhupesh Bhargava of Task International Centre informed that under this MoU, both institutions will jointly organise many academic, cultural, and scientific activities. In these, work will also be started on AI-based joint research projects mainly by mentioning the standards of AI described in ancient texts propounding the Indian knowledge tradition. Students will be connected to knowledge-based projects through various international-level seminars, workshops, and boot camps, which will help in the skill up-gradation of the students.