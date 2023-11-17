Madhya Pradesh: Voters Enthusiastically Exercise Franchise

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): There was an immense enthusiasm among the voters of Nepanagar taking the voting to 44.61 per cent by 1 am on Friday during the state assembly elections.

A large number of voters in rural areas exercised their franchise as villagers stood in queue at polling stations from 7 am onwards. Some voters even brought the elderly and divyang with them.

Meanwhile, the residents of Ward one of Nepanagar decided to boycott the voting as they were disappointed with the basic facilities provided in Rajiv Nagar. Upon receiving the information, SDM and tehsildar reached the spot and advised the citizens to exercise their right to vote.

Subsequently, some people agreed to vote. BJP MP Gyaneshwar Patil along with his wife reached the polling station in Sanjay Nagar and cast vote. He expressed his confidence in the BJP’s victory and said that the BJP will register its victory with an overwhelming majority for the fifth time.

Independent candidate Harshvardhan Singh Chouhan arrived polling booth with his mother and wife and cast his vote at polling station number 265 in Shahpur.

Gendu Bai, contesting from Congress ticket also cast her vote at Bori Buzurg.

It would be an interesting contest among candidates contesting from the Burhanpur assembly as Archana Chitnis of BJP, Surendra Singh Shera of Congress, BJP rebel candidate Harshvardhan Singh Chouhan, contesting as an independent candidate and Nafees Mansha Khan a rebel candidate from Congress contesting from AIMIM are in the fray.

