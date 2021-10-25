Madhya Pradesh: Voters aged 80 plus, divyangs use right to franchise with zeal

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Following the directives of Election Commission, polling parties are visiting door-to-door of the differently-abled and voters aged 80 plus to ensure their participation in the Jobat Assembly constituency bypolls.

In the past three days, 323 out of total 348 voters have exercised their franchise.

Polling party members informed that Divyang and 80 plus age voters participated in the voting process with full enthusiasm. The polling parties reached the homes of the voters and apprised them about the guidelines of the EC. Micro observers, sector officers and security forces were present.

Beside, EPIC, 11 other documents valid for voting

According to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), voters will be able to exercise their franchise by showing the EPIC (or Electoral Photo Identity Card).They can also use any one of the 11 other documents of identity by the commission including Aadhaar card, MNREGA job card, passbook with photo issued by banks or post offices, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, driving license, PAN Card, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, Indian Passport, Pension Document with photo, Service Identity Card with photo issued by State/Central Government PSUs, Public Limited Companies to their employees, MPs, Voters will be able to exercise their franchise by showing the Government Identity Cards issued to MLAs/Legislative Council members.

Polling stations inspected

Collector and district election officer Manoj Pushp and superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh visited polling stations under Jobat Assembly constituency and took stock of the situation ahead of by-elections polling on October 30. Officials visited polling stations including Chichlana, Bhordu and gave necessary instructions. Collector Pushp expressed his displeasure over not ensuring proper arrangement of access road to Bhordu polling station. He instructed to make the approach road easy and accessible to the polling stations and remove the obstruction in the way of access to the polling stations and instructed to submit the report. SDOP Dinesh Bilwal, tehsildar, patwari and other officers were present on this occasion. He also shared the information related to the polling day with the villagers.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 01:38 AM IST