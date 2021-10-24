Madhya Pradesh: Ahead of bypolls, one more Congress MLA likely to join BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the by-elections on three state assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat scheduled to be held October 30, one more Congress MLA is likely to join BJP, sources said.

A top BJP leader confirmed the development and said “He (Congress MLA) is set to join the party (BJP) in presence of Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a public meeting on Sunday evening.”

Sources said that the Congress MLA from Nimad region was upset over Congress leadership. Sources said several senior Congress leaders had been deputed to convince the MLA, but he refused to talk to the Congress leaders.

If he resigns and joins BJP, he would 27th Congress MLA who would join the BJP. Notably, 22 Congress MLAs including six cabinet ministers had resigned from Congress and joined BJP along with Jyotiraditya Scindia in March, last year. Later, four more Congress MLAs resigned and joined BJP.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 01:31 PM IST