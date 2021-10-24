Madhya Pradesh: Licence of City Light Hospital cancelled

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): District Health Officer (CMHO) Dr KL Rathore cancelled the licence of City Light Hospital, Shamgarh on Friday.

Doctors, nurses and other staff were found absent during working hours. Sonography rooms, operation theatres and X-ray rooms were found operational but were not mentioned in the application submitted by the hospital. Health department inspected the hospital on October 4, 2021 and submitted a report.

The order stated that as per the report submitted by the inspection team, patients were being treated without the registration of hospital. The stock register of equipments installed in hospital was unavailable while complaint book was also not maintained. The hospital administration was unable to furnish the permission of Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Department.

State energy and environment minister Hardeep Singh Dung inaugurated the hospital last month. A copy of the order has been served to Hospital Director Amin Hussain Mansuri and shared with Directorate of Hospital Administration, Bhopal, Regional Director Health Services, Division Ujjain and Mandsaur Collector.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 03:13 AM IST