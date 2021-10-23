e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 04:04 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Medical College denies admission to physically challenged, Jabalpur High Court seeks reply

The petitioner, Priyanshi Meena, cracked NEET. She was allotted a seat in Shahdol Medical College but denied admission because of her physical deformity.
FP News Service
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur High court has sought a reply from the department of medical education (DME) and the National Medical Commission for refusing admission to a physically challenged candidate in MBBS course.

The petitioner, Priyanshi Meena, cracked NEET. She was allotted a seat in Shahdol Medical College but denied admission because of her physical deformity.

In her petition to the court, Meena said that the guidelines of Medical council of India (MCI) restricts admission to a candidate in MBBS Course with over 80 per cent physical disabilities. She is, however, only 65 per cent disable.

The petitioner said she should get admission under the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016. But the Act has been violated by not giving her admission.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Ravi Vijay Kumar Mathimal and Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla heard the petition.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 04:04 PM IST
