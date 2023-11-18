Madhya Pradesh: Voter Travels All The Way From Malaysia For Voting

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In an exemplary act, a voter from Malaysia reached Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district to cast her vote. Mehroz Shaikh reached the Pardeshipura Government Urdu Secondary School and exercised her franchise on Friday.

Mehroz said, “People should be aware of the importance of voting and use their right to vote to strengthen democracy.” She also appealed to the voters to contribute to the development of the country by electing a suitable government.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)