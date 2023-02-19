Madhya Pradesh: ‘Vivah’ recreated in Khandwa as groom marries injured bride in hospital | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, a seemingly real-life version of the 2006 Shahid Kapoor-Amrita Rao blockbuster 'Vivah' was staged in a private hospital in Khandwa town.

The bride was involved in an accident just days before her wedding, resulting in fractures in her hand and leg. But, just as in the film, the groom stood by her side and married her, giving many people relationship goals.

The groom and his relatives have discussed bridging the gap between daughter and daughter-in-law with this marriage and said that for them daughter-in-law is the same as daughter.

A private hospital located near Awasthi square witnessed this unique marriage.

The marriage of Rajendra, son of Saudan Singh, a resident of Bherughat, Ujjain, with Shivani, daughter of Subhash, a resident of Julwania village, was to take place on February 16 with the wedding ceremony. Since relatives of both bride and groom are residents of Bhagwanpura of Khandwa, both families unanimously decided to solemnise the wedding ceremony in Khandwa.

Went under operation a day ahead of her wedding

Meanwhile, on February 13, the bride Shivani was injured in an accident. She was walking when she was hit by an unknown vehicle. She injured her hand and leg in the accident. The family had admitted her to Barwani, but the relatives were not satisfied with the treatment there, so they brought her to Khandwa in an ambulance. Here she was admitted to the hospital located at Awasthi Crossroads, where doctors operated on her hand and leg on Friday, only a day before her marriage day.

Since marriage could not be postponed as many believe it's a bad omen, the groom decided to get married in the hospital with mutual consent from the bride.

When the general ward became wedding venue

The entire general ward of the hospital was decorated and Shivani's bed was decorated like a mandap.

The Pandit completed the formalities related to the marriage.The happiness of the relatives knew no bounds as soon as both of them garlanded each other.

Groom Rajendra said that Shivani needs his company at this time. It would have been wrong if he had left her at this point. Shivani will be taken home after her complete recovery.

In-laws goals

Rajendra's aunt said, “Daughter-in-law is also a daughter. If the same incident had happened to our daughter and then the groom did not marry, we would have felt so sad. That's why we have got Rajesh and Shivani married. Along with that, we will also get her complete treatment done in the hospital."

The bride's father, Subhash Yadav, said, "We are happy that we have given our daughter to a good family. My son-in-law and relatives helped us. They are very happy with this marriage".

