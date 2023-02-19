Madhya Pradesh: Hundreds fall ill after drinking 'thandai' in Shivpuri

Representative Image | Swasthi's Recipe/File

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Over a 100 people fell ill after drinking ‘thandai’ distributed at a temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Shivpuri district. The thandai was first offered to Lord Shiva and then distributed among the devotees as ‘prasad’. Victims of the drink including men, women and children have been admitted to district hospital.

The incident was reported on Saturday night in Fatehpur area, where hundreds of devotees from neighbouring areas thronged Someshwar Dham Shiv Temple in front of Ashirwad Hospital. After the prasad distribution, devotees who drank the thandai complained of vomiting and loose motion.

Additional force of doctors called in

By 3:00 am the district hospital was full with such patients. The hospital administration had to call additional doctors to bring the situation under control. According to hospital records, 39 men, 38 women and 30 children have been admitted there for treatment.

Fortunately,the condition of all the patients got better by Sunday morning.

Over 5 quintals milk used amid city's milk crisis

Interestingly, five and a half quintals of milk was arranged for the event when the city is still facing a strike by milk distributors over increased rates. Hence, people are suspecting that the incident was caused due to the use of spoiled milk in ‘thandai’.

Speaking on the allegations of spoiled milk, Someshwar Dham Shiv Temple committee member, Raju Sharma said, “A man named Rahul Soni sent milk for Mahashivratri celebrations at the temple. That milk was used in making thandai. So, if anyone is responsible for the incident, it is Rahul Soni.”

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Dalits stopped from performing Jalabhishek in Shiva temple in Khandwa

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)