Madhya Pradesh: Dalits stopped from performing Jalabhishek in Shiva temple in Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, when Lord Shiva is being worshipped in temples across the state, people of the Dalit community were barred from performing Jalabhishek at a Shiv temple in Khandwa.

Following this, some Dalit girls were also stopped outside the temple.

This led to tension and dispute among the communities. But the police arrived in time and took control of the situation.

Later, the police helped the son of a Kotwar who was stopped by the priest of the temple from offering water to Lord Shiva to worship the Lord.

However, the situation did not improve after this. The temple side has called for a panchayat in the evening to take a decision about the incident while the Dalit society has also threatened to gherao the police station.

The incident was reported in Bailwadi village, which is part of the Harsud Assembly segment's Bharadi Gram Panchayat. The population of the village is around a thousand people, with a sizable Dalit population. They claimed that the temple was built on their community's land with government funds and that it is open to the public, but members of the influential community refused to let them in.

As untouchability still exists in the village, separate arrangements are made outside the temple for the Dalit community during any major festival.

Prashant Pachole, a Dalit resident, claims that on Mahashivratri, at 6 a.m., when Kotwar Hukumchand's son Sumesh went to the Shiva temple to offer water, he was stopped by priest Jagram Panwar, who told him that instead of coming inside, he should worship from the outside.

Thereafter Sumesh was thrown out of the temple by the priest. Following this, some society girls went to the temple at 9 a.m. and were also stopped outside the temple. After that, we dialled 100.

Priest Jagram Panwar, on the other hand, told Harsud police station in-charge Antim Panwar that the Dalit community has been worshipping outside the Shiva temple for years.

They had never worshipped inside the temple, but if they enter it now, permission will be required. We will hold a panchayat meeting and take a decision. They haven't even contributed to the temple's construction, according to priest Panwar.

The Dalit community claims that Pandit Pradeep Mishra influenced them. Pandit Mishra has influenced the children of the new generation to worship Lord Shiva.

Meanwhile, Harsud police station incharge Antim Panwar says a complaint was received via Dial 100 about Dalits being prevented from worshipping at the Shiva temple in Bailwadi. We went to the location and spoke with both parties. The Dalit society has filed a complaint for an FIR against the priest.

Home to Lowvanshi and Banjara communities

The village is home to Yaduvanshi and Banjara people, as well as Dalits. Untouchability was never tolerated in Yaduvanshi (Lowvanshi) society. They also have no objections to Dalit worship in the temple. But the Banjara community has always expressed its displeasure. The Balahi Samaj owns the land on which the temple is built, and the temple was built with the assistance of government representatives. It is open to the public, but the Banjara community considers it their property.

