Madhya Pradesh: 'Sometimes words come out in anger,' says Minister Vijay Shah who lost his temper during Vikas Yatra in Khandwa

MP Forest Minister Vijay Shah | ANI

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Vijay Shah has given a clarification on losing his temper during Vikas Yatra in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

Minister Shah on Wednesday said, "We are taking out Vikas Yatra to promote the government scheme to the masses. But some people (Congressmen) are not able to digest this, they make innocent people consume alcohol and send them to the program where they talk nonsense which has no relevance at all."

"These people lost their control. We ask something and they answer something else. That's why we say sometimes that if you obstruct government work, then the police will take action. After all, we are also humans, sometimes words come out in anger though it should not happen," the minister added.

He added that he wanted the journey to be peaceful, people should listen and he would also listen to their problems and try to solve them. 'But we also have to warn those who try to spoil the government programs,' Shah said.

'Police will break you', Shah had lashed out on a localite

Notably, Shah lost his temper and got furious when a local person arrived to address his problems in front of him during the Vikas Yatra in Golkheda village of Harsud assembly in Khandwa district on Monday night (February 13).

Minister Shah lashed out at the man from the stage, alleging that a local Congress leader, Mukesh Darbar had sent the man to spoil the gathering by allegedly offering him liquor. Shah then said if the man tried to spoil the gathering then the policemen would break him.

"It is the meeting of the government, if one tries to spoil it, then the police will break him," the minister said. Besides, the minister called the policemen and handed over the man to them, calling him a drunkard.

A purported video of the incident has also surfaced on social media in which the Minister Shah was seen addressing a meeting, in the meantime, the man came with his problems. After which the minister said, "Take him away, I know that some people in Golkheda village are going to act unnecessarily. Take him away, who are the policemen? I will not tolerate this. Will listen to you (public), we are putting efforts for you. We are doing development, but if you pretend, then will put you behind bars. I know there are a few such people here."

Had alleged Congress of distributing liquor

"The local Congress leader Darbar had come here. He went off by pretending, giving money and offering alcohol. He left by saying that to spoil the gathering of Vijay Shah. This is the meeting of the government, if you try to spoil it, the police will break you. We have come here to do the work of the government," he added.

The minister asked the man how much money did the Congress leader Darbar gave him to spoil the gathering by offering him booze.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)