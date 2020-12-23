Madhya Pradesh: Villages of Dhamnod block report fluoride contamination in drinking water

The team visited Kothida, Imlipura, Dugani, Sadarabad, Faraspura villages and took samples of hand pump water there. Fluoride was tested by a PHE lab technician in all hand pumps and it was found that the water contains more than 1 ppm of fluoride, which is injurious for health. The team found that all the hand pumps are in working condition and villagers were using water from these pumps regularly. Dr Bharti informed villagers that it was dangerous to consume fluoride and also explained about the fluorosis disease.

On this occasion, PHE department’s sub-divisional officer Deepesh Vaswat was also present there. Doctors asked Vaswat to stop the hand pumps due to presence of fluoride.