Madhya Pradesh: Farmers irked over notices for recovery of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi

Nagda: The government’s notice to several farmers to recover Rs 6,000 from each of them credited in their accounts under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi has angered them. The government has found them ineligible to receive the annual sum and therefore wants it back.

The notice states that they should return the amount within seven days of receiving the notice failing which their property will be attached. “Why should farmers pay for the mistake of government?” MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar said.