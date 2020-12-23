Madhya Pradesh: Farmers irked over notices for recovery of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi

Nagda: The government’s notice to several farmers to recover Rs 6,000 from each of them credited in their accounts under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi has angered them. The government has found them ineligible to receive the annual sum and therefore wants it back.
The notice states that they should return the amount within seven days of receiving the notice failing which their property will be attached. “Why should farmers pay for the mistake of government?” MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar said.
The MLA along with hundreds of farmers have raised protest against government’s move and demanded to cancel the recovery. Gurjar said the amount was credited into the accounts of the farmers by the government to win their favour keeping elections in mind. “Now, it is unjust to recover the amount on the grounds of ineligibility,” he added.
According to Gurjar, Centre gives Rs 6,000 and state government given Rs 4,000 annually with a rule that only one person in farmer’s family will receive the fund. “Centre had promised to give the amount to each farmer, but now want to give to one farmer family only,” he added.
