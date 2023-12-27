Madhya Pradesh: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches Needy In Sailana

Madhya Pradesh: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches Needy | FP Photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Sailana witnessed the impactful Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra unfold in Ward 1, on Tuesday. The event was graced by MP Guman Singh Damor, MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar, former MLA Sangeeta Charel, and district panchayat president Kailash Bai Charel, who pledged to ensure good governance.

The leaders distributed benefit letters, gas stoves, and cylinders to eligible beneficiaries, emphasising the government's commitment to citizens.

MP Guman Singh Damor highlighted the Yatra's role in bringing benefits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Madhya Pradesh Government to the common people. He urged those deprived of schemes to come forward for assistance.

Addressing concerns of discrimination, Damor emphasised the importance of avoiding such behaviour in the future.

MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar expressed dissatisfaction with the alleged partisan actions of the nagar panchayat, urging officers to be sympathetic. Dodiyar warned against obstructing government work and stressed the need for collective public service.

Former MLA Sangeeta Charel emphasised collaboration with the government for development, urging citizens to actively participate in utilising government schemes. The programme saw the distribution of benefit letters for various schemes, including Ujjwala Yojana and undisputed transfers. The programme witnessed the presence of various leaders, beneficiaries, and department heads, reflecting a collaborative effort towards community welfare.