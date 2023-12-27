Madhya Pradesh: 11 Black Spots Identified In Ratlam To Enhance Road Safety | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development for Ratlam district, a district road safety committee meeting was convened under the chairmanship of MP Guman Singh Damor. The meeting, held in the collector's meeting room, focused on crucial initiatives to enhance road safety.

The Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation presented actions taken to prevent black spots in the district. A total of 11 black spots were identified, with six on the Lebad-Jaora road and five on the Jaora-Nayagaon road. Notably, measures implemented on the Lebad-Jaora road resulted in the removal of a black spot from the 2022 list.

Comprehensive steps, including rumble strip bars, signboards, MCB repair, zebra crossings, and solar blinkers, were undertaken at all black spots on the Lebad-Jaora-Nayagaon four-lane road. Additionally, safety measures, such as service road construction at Satarunda intersection and storage lane construction at Bhadwasa Fanta and Hasan Palia, were completed.

The meeting also highlighted the introduction of the 'Good Samaritan, Good Man Scheme' by traffic police. This initiative incentivises individuals who promptly take seriously injured road accident victims to hospitals, providing a monetary reward of Rs 5,000 and recognition from the Madhya Pradesh government.

Superintendent of police led discussions on the implementation of the e-challan system in Ratlam city and other areas, including future plans for Jaora. Parking lot relocation, shifting the vegetable market, and left-turn work at traffic signals were among the various topics addressed.