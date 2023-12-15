Madhya Pradesh: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra From Dec 16

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will be taken out from December 16 to January 26. The Dhar district BJP unit has started preparations to take part in the yatra.

Senior party leaders and workers will actively participate in the yatra, which is being organised to bring awareness about the schemes of the Central government to the common people. This yatra will be taken out in Dhar, Badnawar, Sardarpur, Dharampuri, Gandhwani, Manawar and Kukshi assembly constituencies of the district. Regarding the preparations, BJP district president Manoj Somani also appointed the district in-charge.

Yatra district in-charge Vishwas Pandey said that the yatra will start in various assemblies in Dhar district on December 16. In Dhar, it will start from Tirla, where the benefits of major public welfare schemes will reach the targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. Along with this, a special competition has also been organised for the disabled in Tirla.

In Badnawar, it will start from Borda village, while in Sardarpur, it will start from Nipavali village.

In Dharampuri it will start from Titipura village, while in Gandhwani it will start from Jhirpaniya village, while in Manawar and Kukshi it will start from Ganpur and Silkua village, respectively.