Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Yatra helps Ratlam man get Ayushman card

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Vikas Yatras are being organised across the state and eligible recipients of government programmes are also receiving benefits during these yatras. On Wednesday, a villager from Ratlam district's Sanwaliya Rundi village received an immediate solution to his problem.

Mohanlal Bhabhar, a tribal farmer from the village, approached the development officials with his problem. Mohanlal informed the officials that a family member is sick, but despite being eligible, his Ayushman card is not being provided. The officials then directed the concerned department to create the tribal farmer family's Ayushman card as soon as possible.

In fact, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed that the state conduct a Vikas Yatra.

When the Vikas Yatra arrived in Sanwaliya Rundi village on Tuesday, the tribal farmer informed the yatra officials there about the problem of the Ayushman card not being made. He received an immediate response.

CM has directed to provide government scheme benefits from beneficiaries

The Chief Minister has made it clear that the benefits of government schemes should be distributed to eligible beneficiaries and the needy as soon as possible. Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi has also directed all officials to provide the benefits of the schemes to those who attended the public hearings and Vikas Yatra.

