Madhya Pradesh: Two men found brutally murdered in Khandwa forest

Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were brutally stabbed to death with a dagger in the forest of Taliyadhad village, located in Khalwa tehsil of Khandwa. Both were attacked when they were visiting Hanuman temple, in the forest to offer Chola to the Lord. 'The killers ambushed and carried out this murder with complete planning', said SP Vivek Singh from district headquarters.

On Tuesday morning, the Khalwa police received information that two bodies were lying in the Taliyadhad forest. After this, Khalwa police station in-charge Ganpat Kanel reached the spot along with the police team. Harsud SDOP Ravindra Vaskale and team also accompanied them. Corpses were identified as 40-year-old Badrilal Yadav and 55-year-old Tulsiram Yadav. Both were residents of Namapur village. The assassination was carried out in a cruel way. Badrilal's eyes were gouged out and Tulsiram's head was crushed with a massive stone.

Police sealed the spot while waiting for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officer. The whole crime scene was searched with the help of dogs. SP Vivek Singh also inquired about the family members of the deceased. On the basis of preliminary proof, cops are trying to solve the case.