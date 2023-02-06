Madhya Pradesh: Muslim cleric attacked in Khandwa, admitted to hospital in critical condition

Representative Image |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim cleric and another person were attacked by unknown individuals with a knife in Khandwa district on Monday.

Sheikh Ujefa, the Imam of a Khandwa mosque, and Mohmmad Tallaha were injured in the attack and are being treated at a district hospital.

Police have filed a complaint and launched an investigation to find the attackers. They also recorded the cleric's statement and are searching for CCTV footage of the accused.

Anger among Muslim community

Following the incident, a large number of Muslims gathered outside the hospital and near the Padam Nagar police station.

Given the situation's sensitivity, the police increased security throughout the district following the attack to prevent any untoward incidents. They have also requested the people to not spread rumours.

Police urges people to not pay heed to rumours

Meanwhile, ASP Seema Alava asked people not to pay attention to the rumours. The officer said that the accused will be identified and arrested soon. The condition of the injured is fine. Police are taking immediate action and the accused will be arrested soon.

After the incident, people of the Muslim community gheraoed Padam Nagar police station and demonstrated. After this, TI Shivram Patidar, and CSP Poonamchandra Yadav searched the CCTV footage from cameras installed around the area and confiscated the DVR.

