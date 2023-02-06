Madhya Pradesh: President Murmu to participate in Halma 2023 on Feb 25-26 | FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Shivganga Samagra Vikas Parishad, a Jhabua-based NGO, has invited President Droupadi Murmu to participate in the Halma drive-2023, which will take place on February 25-26.

Halma drive is an ancient tribal practice of banding together to assist those in need. This is a tribal gathering to exchange ideas, suggestions, and solutions to water woes, conservation, and depletion issues.

Lakhs of tribal people from the district and neighbouring states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra are preparing to take part in the Halma drive on the hill of Hathipawa, Jhabua, and undertake the herculean task of water conservation by digging contour trenches on the hill of Hathipawa.

Foreigners to attend the event too

Tribals will dig soil on the hill bed with spades and pickaxes to store as much water as possible during the monsoon season. Representatives from various prestigious social organisations and industries, students from prestigious educational institutions, a team of retired administrative officials, and foreigners will also attend the event.

