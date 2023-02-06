e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Pithampur municipality's first councilor meeting on Feb 13

An appeal committee was also formed so that the claims and objections in the election of the president and vice president can also be resolved immediately.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 07:55 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): The first meeting of the newly elected councillors of Pithampur Municipality has been organised on February 13 in the municipality hall. District collector Priyank Mishra issued an order in this regard on Saturday to Pithampur's sub-divisional officer and electoral officer Roshni Patidar who will preside over the election of the chairman and vice-chairman of the municipality. An appeal committee was also formed so that the claims and objections in the election of the president and vice president can also be resolved immediately. Congress has 17 councillors while the BJP has 13 in the 31 wards of Pithampur municipality. One independent has also been elected as councillor.

article-image

