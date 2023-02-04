Madhya Pradesh: Negligence abounds in Pithampur Anganwadis

Representative Image

Pithampur/ Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Many anganwadis in the 31 wards of the municipality have become dens of irregularities. Many of these are being run solely by helpers.

Anganwadi helpers, whose work should be to bring children, instead take care of children there. On top of this Anganwadis do not even open at the scheduled time from 9 to 4 pm.

Irregularities are seen in the distribution of food and other materials given by the government, in many places accounts of malnourished children are also not being kept apart from this, many cases have come to light where cattle are fed children's khichdi and nutrition.

In the recent municipal elections in Pithampur Municipality, many workers were found spreading the propaganda of political parties, in this way,

Taking cognisance SDM Roshni Patidar is now preparing to take strict steps to correct the irregularities. She will soon be taking a review meeting of the workers in this regard. Child Development Officer Nalchha Kavita Sisodia also said that strict action will be taken against those indulging in irregular activities in Anganwadi.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Five held with ganja in Pithampur

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)