e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Five held with ganja in Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: Five held with ganja in Pithampur

Meanwhile, some people from Gandhwani Bagh stopped and searched the people going to Sagore-Kuti Road in a van, and found two bags full of ganja.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Follow us on

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): The Sagore police arrested five accused and seized a Maruti Omni van with 15 kg of ganja. The price of ganja is said to be around Rs 1.5 lakh. In a press conference on Saturday, Pithampur City Superintendent of Police (SP) Tarunendra Singh Baghel and Sagore Police Station in-charge Rajendra Singh Bhadauria said that on the basis of information received from the informer, a vehicle checking campaign was conducted. Meanwhile, some people from Gandhwani Bagh stopped and searched the people going to Sagore-Kuti Road in a van, and found two bags full of ganja. The accused were caught and 15 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.5 lakh was seized. Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused. They were presented in court on Saturday.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: BJP defeat in Pithampur local body polls pains, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Five held with ganja in Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: Five held with ganja in Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: ABVP stages dharna in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: ABVP stages dharna in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: NCC cadets, Mhow bring laurels to state

Madhya Pradesh: NCC cadets, Mhow bring laurels to state

Madhya Pradesh: Mata Ahilya Bai tableau taken out on R-Day in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Mata Ahilya Bai tableau taken out on R-Day in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Action will be taken against major defaulters of property tax in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Action will be taken against major defaulters of property tax in Dewas