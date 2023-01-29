Madhya Pradesh: Five held with ganja in Pithampur

FP Photo |

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): The Sagore police arrested five accused and seized a Maruti Omni van with 15 kg of ganja. The price of ganja is said to be around Rs 1.5 lakh. In a press conference on Saturday, Pithampur City Superintendent of Police (SP) Tarunendra Singh Baghel and Sagore Police Station in-charge Rajendra Singh Bhadauria said that on the basis of information received from the informer, a vehicle checking campaign was conducted. Meanwhile, some people from Gandhwani Bagh stopped and searched the people going to Sagore-Kuti Road in a van, and found two bags full of ganja. The accused were caught and 15 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.5 lakh was seized. Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused. They were presented in court on Saturday.

