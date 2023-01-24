Madhya Pradesh: BJP defeat in Pithampur local body polls pains, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

e-Paper Get App
The chief minister asked the party workers to make people aware of the welfare policies that the Congress government discontinued after coming to power and the development works the state has witnessed during the BJP rule.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Commenting on the outcome of 19 local body elections in the State,  Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his pain over BJP’s defeat in Pithampur. 

In Pithampur, the party failed to convince the rebels not to contest the elections against the party candidate and what is more disappointing is that the BJP leaders were moving along with them, said Chouhan addressing BJP State Executive Committee meeting here on Tuesday. .

Flaying Congress, the chief minister said that the Kamal Nath-led government failed to fulfill the Vachan Patra (Manifesto). During the reign of Nath, bulldozers were used to bring down the properties of BJP leaders, said Chouhan, adding that the previous Congress government had consciously worked against the party.  He asked the party workers and leaders to go into the field for the upcoming assembly election with confidence and highlighting the achievements of the state government.

The chief minister asked the party workers to make people aware of the welfare policies that the Congress government discontinued after coming to power and the development works the state has witnessed during the BJP rule.

Has corruption ended: Jamwal

Addressing the gathering, BJP regional organisation general secretary Ajay Jamwal said “We used to talk about erasing the fear, hunger and corruption. Fear and hunger have been successfully erased but whether corruption has been put to check?” In a veiled warning for taking things for granted, Jamwal said the things owned by one today can be in possession of another tomorrow. So who will get the ticket is a question that lies in the future, he added.

