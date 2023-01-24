Bhopal: Will back young candidates as they think differently, say first-time voters

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): College students from the city are very excited to vote for the first time in the Assembly elections to be held in the state this year. We are aware of the value of the right to vote, they say. They will exercise their franchise and will choose a party, which will give preference to the problems and needs of youths. They will prefer young candidates.

On the eve of National Voters’ Day, Free Press talked to students, who are not only among the 30 lakh first-time voters but are also campus ambassadors in their colleges. They have been appointed by Election Commission of India under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) scheme. Excerpts:

Ayushi Sinha |

Think differently

The right to vote is an important right. I have been involved in the campaign to persuade the voters to exercise their right for three years. We have adopted Ishwar Nagar slum cluster where we run awareness campaigns through flash mobs and ensure that all the residents who are 18 years of age or above have voter ID cards. I feel that every vote is important. Even one vote can change the government. I prefer young candidates because young leaders can think differently.

Ayushi Sinha, 21, Mathematics Honours, Govt College for Excellence

Kunal Kumar Madhwani |

Youths at helm

I have been creating awareness about voting rights among people for last three years. We take out rallies and invite motivational speakers to tell people why everyone should vote. We had organised an eight-day camp at our college, where we got voter ID of 436 students made. I would like to vote for young candidate. The country is being run by the oldies for a long time. Now, youths should get a chance.

Kunal Kumar Madhwani, 20, BCom, BSSS

Priyanka Samudre |

Employment generation

For past four years, we have been organising awareness camps in nearby villages and in localities like Bhim Nagar. We also conduct door-to-door surveys to find out whether members of household who are above 18 years of age have voter ID card. We conducted a similar survey of street vendors. We have had enough of bijli-sadak-pani politics. Now, let us have a government, which thinks about the youth and generates employment avenues for them.

Priyanka Samudre, 20, MA English, Naveen College

Sunil Kumar Kushwaha |

Don’t sell vote

I have been involved in voter awareness campaigns for the past five years. We write slogans, make paintings and stage street plays. We tell the voters that they should not sell their vote for a bottle of liquor or a saree. I would prefer an honest and hard working candidate who understands the problems of people and takes everyone along.

Sunil Kumar Kushwaha, 20, Agriculture Honours, Madhyanchal Professional University

