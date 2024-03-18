Madhya Pradesh: Vijayvargiya Inaugurates Election Office, Extols Modi's Leadership In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Administration and Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Sunday, inaugurated the BJP election office at Khargone. Speaking on the occasion, Vijayvargiya extolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, asserting that India has gained global stature under his governance. Highlighting Modi's impactful tenure, Vijayvargiya emphasised India's enhanced international reputation and military prowess, crediting the PM for elevating the nation's status on the world stage.

He contrasted Modi's achievements with the perceived shortcomings of the Congress and its alliance, condemning their alleged divisive agenda and lack of appreciation for national sentiment. Vijayvargiya urged BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Patel to secure a substantial victory margin of over 50,000 votes.

He outlined Modi's vision for empowering various sections of society, including farmers, women, youth and the economically disadvantaged. The event witnessed the participation of several prominent BJP leaders, including Khargone MP Gajendra Singh Patel, Lok Sabha convenor Balkrishna Patidar and district president Rajendra Singh Rathore. Addressing the gathering, Patel recounted developmental initiatives undertaken during his parliamentary tenure. The programme was conducted by Dr Shambhu Singh Manhar and a vote of thanks was proposed by Kanhaiya Kothane.

Madhya Pradesh: Four Peddlers Held With 30-Gm MDMA In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant breakthrough against illegal drug activities, Station Road Police, under the direction of SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, arrested four peddlers and seized 30 grams of 3,4-methylene dioxy methamphet amine (MDMA) worth Rs 1 lakh.

Under the guidance of ASP Rakesh Khakha and CSP Abhinav Kumar Barge, the Station Road Police, led by Inspector Dinesh Bhojak, acted swiftly on information provided by an informant. The team arrested Ashish Soni from Bhaktan Ki Stepwell Road, Ratlam.

During interrogation, Ashish revealed the involvement of three others from Javra- Saeed, Honey, and Sunil Surya. They were subsequently arrested. The police seized 30 grams of MDMA, valued at Rs 1 lakh. The case has been registered under sections 8/22 and 8/29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Road, and further investigations are ongoing.