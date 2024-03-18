MP: Spreading Colors Of Tribal Culture, Bhagoriya Kicks Off In Celebratory Mood In Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar reverberated with the sounds of celebration as the first Bhagoriya Haat in Alirajpur district unfolded on Monday.

In a display of tribal tradition, the festival was marked by lively singing, dancing to flute tunes, and the rhythmic beats of Mandal drums. Revelers partook in Awanga paan beeda, creating a festive atmosphere where people of all ages joined in the revelry.

The fairground bustled with activity as villagers from 54 surrounding villages, along with thousands from nearby areas, gathered early in the day to immerse themselves in the Bhagoriya Haat. Children delighted in Kulfi and Jhula Chakri, while rural girls adorned their hands with tattoos, adding to the colorful spectacle.

Stalls selling paan, kulfi, sherbet, lassi, cold drinks, and toys catered to the crowds, enhancing the joyful ambiance. Villagers exchanged good wishes and danced in the vibrant colors of Bhagoriya, accompanied by drums, mandals, and flutes.

Jobat MLA Sena Patel and Kantilal Bhuria also joined the festivities, extending their wishes to the revelers.

Tight security arrangement for peaceful celebration

The fair concluded peacefully, with police dispersing the crowd after 3 pm to maintain order. The administration ensured the smooth conduct of the fair, organizing it in front of the Bhagoriya fair venue on Dahod Road, Bharat Petrol Pump. Separate roadmaps were created for vehicles, and parking spaces were designated.

Drone cameras were employed for monitoring, ensuring a safe environment. Officials including SDM SR Yadav, Tehsildar Jitendra Singh Tomar, SDOP Neeraj Namdev, Police Station Incharge Gopal Parmar, and City Council CMO Sushil Thakur oversaw the proceedings.

Fair venue disappoints traders

However, the fair being held two kilometers away from the town led to disappointment among traders, affecting their businesses. Despite this, the Bhagoriya Fair continued to attract crowds, with liquor sales booming. The festival, known for its vibrant culture, saw women and children participating in the tribal tradition of drinking together.

Overall, the first Bhagoriya in Alirajpur district was a testament to the rich tribal culture, spreading joy and color throughout Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar.

Chaos & Carelessness Reign at Fair: Police Oversight Falters, Disorder Prevails

Despite meticulous planning, Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar's fair descended into chaos due to carelessness, with authorities failing to uphold even the most basic standards of safety and decorum. Overloaded vehicles careened down Dahod Road at the Bhagoriya site, with no one in sight to halt their dangerous journey.

To make matters worse, Staiger bookies brazenly swindled villagers at the fair, unimpeded by law enforcement who inexplicably granted them free rein.

The model code of conduct seemed a mere suggestion as a bike rider casually brandished a gun and cartridges, unchallenged by any police presence. Further, a rural youth strutted through the market brandishing a stick, a blatant violation of decorum that went unchecked.

In a bizarre turn, a scuffle between cows left two female watchmen, Kamtu and Rambai, injured, highlighting the unchecked disorder that reigned at the fair.