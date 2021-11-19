Madhya Pradesh: Valuables worth lakhs stolen from doctor’s place

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted the house of a doctor and managed to decamp with valuables worth lakhs of rupees from there on Wednesday. The police are examining the CCTVs of the area to identify the accused.

According to Bhanwarkuan police station staff, doctor Govind Goyal, a resident of Agrawal Nagar has lodged a complaint that unidentified thieves entered his house after breaking open the door and took away his daughter-in-law jewellery from an almirah. It is said that valuables worth Rs 5 lakh were stolen.

Thieves managed to decamp with cash and valuables from three houses in Rajendra Nagar area also.

Man arrested with stolen goods worth Rs 2.5 lakh

Joint team of the crime branch and Hira Nagar police station arrested a man with stolen goods worth Rs 2.5 lakh on Thursday. According to police, acting on a tip-off, the team arrested a man named Jeevan Singh while he was allegedly roaming in the area to commit another theft in the Hira Nagar area. The accused allegedly confessed to committing thefts at two houses in Sukhliya area two months ago. Following the lead given by the accused, the police recovered two gold chains, 3 gold rings and 12 silver coins from him.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 12:29 PM IST